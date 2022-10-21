Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $535,000 Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PZZA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $70.10 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.84.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.