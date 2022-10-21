Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollo Global Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APO. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.08. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Capital World Investors increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.