Brokers Issue Forecasts for Olaplex Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Olaplex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olaplex’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olaplex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.89. Olaplex has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 59.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.34 million.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

