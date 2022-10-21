Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $2,408,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $42.25 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.