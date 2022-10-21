Cwm LLC Buys 305 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Cwm LLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 21.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.44. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

AGCO Profile



AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

