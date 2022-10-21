Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $35,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $91.00 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $81.59 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

