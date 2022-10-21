Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $581,000 Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after acquiring an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,005,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $138.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.46. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

