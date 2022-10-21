Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.07 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $11,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Diageo by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $163.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $182.79. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEO. Barclays raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

