Contrasting Revlon (NYSE:REV) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Revlon has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revlon and Jupiter Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revlon -18.74% N/A -12.74% Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revlon 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Revlon and Jupiter Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revlon and Jupiter Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revlon $2.08 billion 0.10 -$206.90 million ($7.03) -0.55 Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 6.29 -$28.10 million N/A N/A

Jupiter Wellness has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revlon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Revlon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.1% of Revlon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Revlon beats Jupiter Wellness on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands. Its Elizabeth Arden segment markets, distributes, and sells skin care products under the Elizabeth Arden Ceramide, Prevage, Eight Hour, SUPERSTART, Visible Difference, and Skin Illuminating brands; and fragrances under the Elizabeth Arden White Tea, Elizabeth Arden Red Door, Elizabeth Arden 5th Avenue, and Elizabeth Arden Green Tea brands. The company's Portfolio segment offers color cosmetics under the Almay and SinfulColors brands; men's grooming products under the American Crew brand; nail polishes, gel nail color, and nail enhancements under the CND brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum brand; hair care products under the Creme of Nature; and hair color line under the Llongueras brand. Its Fragrances segment develops, markets, and distributes owned and licensed fragrances, as well as distributes prestige fragrance brands owned by third parties. This segment offers its products under the Juicy Couture, John Varvatos, AllSaints, Britney Spears, Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Aniston, Mariah Carey, Curve, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Ed Hardy, Charlie, Lucky Brand, Alfred Sung, Halston, Geoffrey Beene, and White Diamonds brands. It sells its products through sales force, sales representatives, independent distributors, mass and prestige retail, e-commerce sites, department stores, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as licenses its Revlon and other trademarks to the manufacturers of complementary beauty-related products and accessories. Revlon, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in New York, New York. On June 15, 2022, Revlon, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

