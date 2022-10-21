Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

