Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $139.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day moving average is $144.35. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

