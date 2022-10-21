Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.45 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,890 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of United Rentals worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 119.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 300,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,780,000 after buying an additional 163,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 67.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 361,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,711,000 after buying an additional 145,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $275.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $306.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.36.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

