Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Manhattan Associates worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $541,252,000 after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,688,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,880,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 166,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 824,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

MANH stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $191.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.86 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

