Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 91,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $219,292.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.4 %

BCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.36. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

