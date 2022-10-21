Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,146,000 after purchasing an additional 125,346 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $140.40 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.40 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

