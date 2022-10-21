Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.92 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,973 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $24,181,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 2.7 %

Hormel Foods stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

