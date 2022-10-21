Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,225,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,487 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,615,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 971,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.3% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 688,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,875,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 135.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

