Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 70,093 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 541,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 70,093 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $12,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in TELUS by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 620,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 132,387 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,732,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 172,747 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$31.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

TELUS Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.05 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.17%.

TELUS Profile

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.