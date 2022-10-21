Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.01 Million Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

