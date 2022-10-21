Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 49.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Scholastic during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Scholastic by 9.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scholastic by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHL. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Scholastic Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $32.68 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scholastic news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,003.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 3,245 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,003.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.