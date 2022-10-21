Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,006 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $13,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,683,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,767,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,475,000 after acquiring an additional 329,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after acquiring an additional 205,878 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY opened at $168.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

