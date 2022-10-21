Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 23,692 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Shares of PH stock opened at $259.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

