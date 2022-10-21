Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 139,916 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 186.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139,916 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EnerSys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in EnerSys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in EnerSys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 601,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENS opened at $58.79 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

