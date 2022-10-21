Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $13.16 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 302,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.89.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,720 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

