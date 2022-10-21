Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Lennox International worth $12,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth $19,570,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 119.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 31.3% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $214.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $334.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.61.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,325.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LII. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $302.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $268.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.20.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

