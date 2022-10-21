Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.90 Million Stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,831 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

AGRO opened at $8.62 on Friday. Adecoagro S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $383.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AGRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

