Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Concentrix worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the first quarter worth about $167,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jane Fogarty bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.63 per share, with a total value of $53,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,969.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $116.79 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.57 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

