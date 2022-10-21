Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $12.47 Million in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,842,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 101.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 240,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. Condire Management LP lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.4% during the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,997,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 931,807 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 313,306 shares during the period. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

CGAU stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

