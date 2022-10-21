Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 775,625 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Delek US worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth about $794,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Delek US by 22.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 124,608 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 32.3% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 530,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Delek US by 246.9% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Cowen raised their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.91.

Delek US Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DK opened at $28.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

