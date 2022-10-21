Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

NFLX opened at $268.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Netflix by 78.8% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

