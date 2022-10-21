Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $8.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.0 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after purchasing an additional 396,726 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

