Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 1,791 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $290.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $305.95.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
