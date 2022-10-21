Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Bastiano Sanna Sells 1,791 Shares

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $290.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $179.96 and a twelve month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

