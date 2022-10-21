Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39,659.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $32,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $1,835,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

