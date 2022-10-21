Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,646 shares in the company, valued at $33,557,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Airbnb by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

