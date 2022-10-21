Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $13.43 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $581,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.82.

Insider Activity

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,408 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.02.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

