FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 64.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,925. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $399.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.41 and its 200-day moving average is $407.32. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

