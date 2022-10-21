C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Position Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,286 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

