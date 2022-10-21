Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 107,265 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,265 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 125.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 3.5 %

NWBI opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 24.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $812,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.