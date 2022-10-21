Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,637 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,014,186.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 160,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $6,192,310.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,383,457 shares in the company, valued at $515,664,598.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,793,163. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $33.42 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.