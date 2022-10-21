Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,785 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 22.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,758,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,134 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,330,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after acquiring an additional 481,900 shares during the period. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $2,755,849.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.