Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 32,187 Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of SQM stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

