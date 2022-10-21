Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,240 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,750,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,956,000 after purchasing an additional 149,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,056,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 770,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,571,000 after purchasing an additional 253,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $212.45 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $238.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.72 and a 200 day moving average of $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total value of $1,164,763.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

