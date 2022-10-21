Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $661,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at $585,175.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $521.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.36.

Exact Sciences Company Profile



Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

