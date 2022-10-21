Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 551 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 86.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 2,475.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $93.48 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,845,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at $53,852,831.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,532,600 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho downgraded Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

