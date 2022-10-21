Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 213,543 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $130,587,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,218,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after buying an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

CLF stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.