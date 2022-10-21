Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of YETI worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of YETI by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Price Performance

NYSE YETI opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.