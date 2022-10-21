Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 225.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,613 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 35,778 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $927,428,000 after acquiring an additional 583,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 11,997.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 252,222 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 209.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 355,672 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,594 shares in the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $63.59 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 56,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.91.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

