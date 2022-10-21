Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 4,014 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter worth $47,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UE stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $97.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

UE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

