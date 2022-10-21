Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 7,059 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of BBWI opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

