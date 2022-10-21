Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.57 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.